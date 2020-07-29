QCA residents receive unsolicited seeds amidst warnings from officials

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Authorities across the United States, including Iowa and Illinois, are warning of unsolicited seed shipments from China and other countries.

Reports of the package deliveries have been confirmed in at least 30 states, according to Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s State Entomologist, Robin Pruisner.

“This is happening not only in Iowa, but across the country, where people are receiving seed in packages from China and other countries, unsolicited. Many people have never ordered seed before, some have, there doesn’t seem to be a trend there,” said Pruisner.

Multiple residents in the QCA, including in Milan, Bettendorf and Rock Island have reported they received packages from China, which contained seeds labeled as other things, such as jewelry.

“I’ve heard reports of the envelopes being labeled jewelry and tools. We had a call this morning where the caller told us not only was there seed in the envelope, but there was apparently very tiny tools,” said Pruisner.

Pruisner said, “It’s a crazy world out there. They’re doing everything they can to avoid the scrutiny of customs and get those packages into the U.S.”

“The Iowa Department of Agriculture is working closely with the USDA to trace, collect, and properly destroy these unknown seeds to protect our agriculture community from plant and seed borne diseases,” said Secretary Mike Naig of the Iowa Department of Agriculture.

According to agriculture officials, anyone who receives a packet should not open it, plant the seeds, or attempt to destroy it.

She explained, officials with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) believe this may be a part of a ‘brushing scam,‘ where people receive unsolicited items from a seller, who then posts false customer reviews to boost online sales.

“What they do is they’ve gotten just enough of your personal information to set up a fake account in an online marketplace, they place an order under that fake account, which may have nothing to do with what it is they’re trying to sell,” said Pruisner. “Then you are marked as a verified buyer in that marketplace and then once they’ve sent you an envelope with something in it they can go in and write a fake review like it came from you,” she explained.

Tessa Adams, who lives in Milan received three packages within four days that contained seeds. Each of the packages she received were labeled as originating in China and as containing a ‘ring,' however, Adams said when you shake the package you can hear the seeds.

“When I got home Friday I had opened the mailbox and I had actually received two packages and I was like “what are these?” because I’m not ordering anything,” she said. Just three days later, she received another package in the mail, with the same label. The only difference was the weight listed on the package.

“I was like what is this? I’ve never ordered anything especially somewhere where it’s not tracked,” she said.

Adams said, “It’s really scary to know that my address is out there and to just randomly get these packages. Initially what had popped into my head was, “I think somebody posted somewhere they had gotten a package.” So then I kind of looked around and sure enough, there’s a whole bunch of these circulating everywhere,” she said.

Photos submitted by TV6 viewers who received mystery packages show seeds of various sizes. Adams said the ones she received were tiny. “They almost feel like a grain of salt,” she explained.

Although the scam itself is one major problem authorities are warning of, agricultural officials say unlabeled seeds and seeds from unknown origins should never be planted due to the risk they pose.

”We don’t want people to plant the seed because first we don’t know what it is. Is it an invasive species. Second that seed could contain a seed pathogen or a seed-borne disease that we don’t have in the United States and we don’t want here,” said Pruisner.

“Here in the United States and especially in Iowa we take seed very seriously because of our livelihood and we would not like to accidentally put something in our environment we don’t want there,” Pruisner explained.

Pruisner said, “I am hearing reports of some seed being treated, which means it usually has an insecticide and/or fungicide on it but because it’s not labeled we don’t know what it is or if it’s safe.”

According to a news release issued Tuesday, the USDA Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is working closely with the Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection, as well as state departments of agriculture to prevent the unlawful entry of “prohibited seeds and protect U.S. agriculture from invasive pests and noxious weeds.”

If you received a package containing seeds, you are asked to call 515-281-5321 if you are in Iowa, and if you are in Illinois, you are advised to email agr.seeds@Illinois.gov with your first and last name, phone number and number of packages received.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.