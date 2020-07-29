Rebroadcast of TV6 SPECIAL: Quad City Times BIX 7 Race Look-Back

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) –

KWQC-TV6 is going to re-broadcast our TV6 SPECIAL: Quad City Times BIX 7 Race Look-Back hosted by Kevin Phelps at 3 p.m., Friday, July 31st. This is a celebration of the history of the BIX 7, the runners, and how the Quad Cities community has pulled together to create this unique, world-renown road race.

The 46th annual Quad City Times Bix 7 was unlike any of the previous races because of COVID-19. The beloved road race became a virtual event allowing runners to participate on any course from anywhere in the world and submit their times.

Even though didn’t see anyone break the tape at the finish line, the BIX 7 medal winners included Moses Kibet in the men’s category with a time of 32:42 and Margaret Muriuki—who was also the 2018 Bix 7 women’s champion—finishing at 36:47.

TV6 SPECIAL: Quad City Times BIX 7 Race Lookback hosted by Kevin Phelps will preempt Paula Sands Live at 3 p.m. Friday, July 31st. PSL returns to its usual slot on Monday, August 2nd.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.