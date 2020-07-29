Rock Island County health officials report 10 new COVID-19 cases

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department announced 10 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number to 1,501.

Health officials say there are 16 patients being hospitalized.

The number of deaths stands at 30.

The new cases are:

· A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

No more information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.