Scam alert: Keeping senior citizens safe from financial scams

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities banking industry is experiencing an increase in the amount of fraud and scams targeting older customers, according to a financial expert for an area bank.

According to the Senate Special Committee of Aging, senior citizens lose an estimated $2.9 billion dollars every year from financial exploitation, and that number is on the rise.

Common scams or fraud targeting senior citizens include unemployment fraud, sweetheart scams, and lottery scams.

“The sweetheart scam is the most common one. Where a person is looking for companionship or just somebody to talk to,” Mark Werning, Chief Operations Officer for BankORION said.

Werning and his colleagues, as well as other financial institutions, try to monitor activity, especially if a customer begins sending money overseas when they normally wouldn’t, but sometimes it’s too late.

“As soon as we can stop this, that fraudster is on to the next person. There’s 1000s maybe tens of thousands of people around the country right now who are being defrauded because these people are very good at it. They play on their emotions, the customer’s emotions, and take their money,” Werning said.

He said some of his customers have lost anywhere from $55,000 and upwards of $75,000.

With the unemployment also up, banks are on alert for unemployment scams. One tactic is monitoring where money is coming from, especially from others states like Indiana, Washington, or Arizona.

“We know if you live here in Iowa and Illinois Quad Cities, you probably aren’t getting unemployment from those states. So that alerted us to a lot of scams,” Werning said.

Some words of advice for protecting loved ones: pay attention to their financial records and get access to their accounts, talk to them about scams specifically targeting their age group, contact your financial institution if you feel you are being scammed, and if it seems too good to be true it probably is.

“Most of the time it’s that they’re embarrassed. They may have dementia, they don’t know. It’s good to talk to your parents about this,” Werning said.

According to the FCC, the number of sweepstakes scams increased by nearly 46 percent between 2013 and 2017.

If you suspect you or a loved one is a victim, contact the Federal Trade Commission’s Consumer Fraud and Identity Theft hotline at (877) 382-4357.

More resources from the United States Senate Special Committee on Aging, can be found here .

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.