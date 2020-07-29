Advertisement

Warmer Today With A Few Showers

Cooler by the weekend.
By Kevin Phelps
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:20 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - A front will sag into our area today and become the focal point for a few showers and storms during the day and then areas south of the front will have rain chances overnight.  Temps will be tricky today with the front bisecting the area this afternoon.  We could hit 90º south of the front and only the low 80s north of the front.  So it really depends how far south the front makes it.  As of this morning it looks like it will get around the I-80 corridor this afternoon.  Things will quiet down by Friday and Saturday with highs in the low 80s.  Below normal temps highlight our weather pattern early next week.

TODAY: Sunny with a few afternoon showers.  High: 90°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers south. Low: 68°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Showers south. High: 82°.

