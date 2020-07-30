Advertisement

Few Showers Today & Cooler

Cooler by the weekend.
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - A cold front is bringing rain alongside it as it moves to the south early this afternoon. Some of these showers with the front could produce funnel clouds, but the main threat will be brief periods of heavy rain. Into the afternoon the southernmost counties are going to keep the rain. Clearing skies will be welcomed by late tonight in the Quad Cities, and it will be feeling like September out there! Once the cold front makes an official exit it will leave lower dewpoints in the upper 50s to low 60s. That means goodbye to the muggy conditions for us! Highs are going to keep below the average 85 degree mark through the next week. Highs will be around the low 80s to upper 70s! The next chance for rain will be Sunday afternoon.

TODAY: Cloudy with a few showers. High: 81°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing. Low: 62°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly clear. High: 82°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Latest News

Forecast

Few Showers Today & Cooler

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Few Showers Today & Cooler

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

A Few Showers Through The Night And Into Thursday

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Cooler but still humid Thursday, with more rain

Updated: 19 hours ago
Cooler but still humid Thursday, with more rain

Latest News

Forecast

Evening showers north possibly dropping south overnight

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast - Warm and humid Wednesday, then cooling down

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT
Feeling like almost 90 on Wednesday. Some rain possible, too.

VOD Recordings

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:21 AM CDT
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC morning news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

Forecast

Mostly Sunny Today With Less Humidity

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:56 AM CDT
|
By Kevin Phelps
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Clear & warm evening. Less humidity, warm Tuesday!

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast - Warm Tuesday but not so humid

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT
Still warm Tuesday, but the extreme humidity is gone