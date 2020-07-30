Few Showers Today & Cooler

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - A cold front is bringing rain alongside it as it moves to the south early this afternoon. Some of these showers with the front could produce funnel clouds, but the main threat will be brief periods of heavy rain. Into the afternoon the southernmost counties are going to keep the rain. Clearing skies will be welcomed by late tonight in the Quad Cities, and it will be feeling like September out there! Once the cold front makes an official exit it will leave lower dewpoints in the upper 50s to low 60s. That means goodbye to the muggy conditions for us! Highs are going to keep below the average 85 degree mark through the next week. Highs will be around the low 80s to upper 70s! The next chance for rain will be Sunday afternoon.

TODAY: Cloudy with a few showers. High: 81°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing. Low: 62°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly clear. High: 82°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.