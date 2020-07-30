Few Showers Today & Cooler

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - A cold front is still sitting between highway 20 and highway 30 this morning and is the focal point of a few showers. This will slowly drop south through the day ushering in cooler and drier temps as well as carry rain chances south of I-80 this morning. Skies will clear tonight and we will have wonderful weather to wrap up July and kick off August. Highs will average slightly below normal this weekend in the 70s and 80s. Sunday afternoon will bring our next rain chance, but no severe weather is expected. Looking ahead to next week, we are expecting highs only in the 70s and 80s with plenty of sunshine, so the nice weather rolls on.

TODAY: Cloudy with a few showers. High: 81°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing. Low: 62°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 80°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.