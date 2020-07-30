Advertisement

Geneseo man charged with 43 counts of harassment through electronic communication

Andrew E. McGee, 30, of Geneseo, has been arrested with multiple charges.
Andrew E. McGee, 30, of Geneseo, has been arrested with multiple charges.(Henry County Jail)
By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - The Geneseo Police Department has arrested and charged a Geneseo man on Thursday after multiple reports came in of people receiving harassing and defamatory Facebook messages from someone attempting to evade identification.

Police say an arrest warrant was obtained on Thursday charging Andrew E. McGee, 30, of Geneseo, with these incidents.

The investigation took a year to conduct with the assistance of the 

Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Kewanee Police Department.

At approximately 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, officers executed the arrested warrant on McGee at his home. According to officers, McGee resisted officers’ attempt to serve the arrest warrant. 

Officers say they gained entry into his home where McGee continued to resist officers’ efforts until he was secured in a patrol vehicle.

McGee is being held in the Henry County Jail on the warrants alleged in the arrest warrant, as well additional charges. 

Here are McGee’s charges shared by the Geneseo Police Department:

  • 43 Counts- Harassment through electronic communication 
  • 4 Counts – Cyber Stalking 
  • 4 Counts - Hate Crimes
  • 1 Count – Resisting a Peace Officer
  • 1 Count- Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer 

McGee’s bond was set at $150,000 for the warrant. A bond amount for resisting a peace officer and aggravated battery to a peace officer will be set at his next court appearance.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Public invited to discuss policing reforms at Davenport Civil Rights Commission meeting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The meeting will take place at Davenport City Hall at 10 a.m. located at 226 W. 4th Street.

News

QC Covid-19 Coalition launches #TogetherQC campaign

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Members of the QC COVID-19 Coalition held a virtual press conference on Thursday afternoon, July 30, to announce the launch of a new campaign, #TogetherQC.

News

Illinois health officials report announce 1,772 new COVID-19 cases, 18 additional deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
IDPH is reporting a total of 176,896 cases, including 7,478 deaths.

News

Iowa officials report 648 new coronavirus cases, 15 deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The state’s data shows a total of 43,844 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the pandemic began.

Latest News

News

Rock Island County health officials report 49 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Health officials say there has been a total of 1,550 cases in the county.

Iowa News

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds releases additional guidance on ‘Return to Learn’ plan

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday announced additional guidance for Iowa schools amid the coronavirus pandemic for the 2020-2021 school year.

News

Pritzker on COVID-19 in Peoria: ‘We need to see real change’

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Pritzker said things are “moving backwards” and there needs to be “real change” in Peoria County. If there are four more days of people getting sicker and needing hospital beds, bars will close and other rollback restrictions would be put in place.

News

University of Iowa releases external review of football program culture

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
The inquiry concluded that there was racial bias and bullying in the Iowa football program and that Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz should take 'action steps' to fix problems.

News

Requests for 100 percent online learning due Aug. 6 in Davenport School District

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
Parents and guardians in the Davenport Community School District have until Aug. 6 to submit a request for their students to engage in 100 percent virtual online learning for at least the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year.

Local

Portion of 31st Avenue in Rock Island to close Friday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Beginning Friday, 31st Avenue between 30th and 34th streets in Rock Island will be closed to thru traffic for culvert repairs.