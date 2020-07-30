Geneseo man charged with 43 counts of harassment through electronic communication

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - The Geneseo Police Department has arrested and charged a Geneseo man on Thursday after multiple reports came in of people receiving harassing and defamatory Facebook messages from someone attempting to evade identification.

Police say an arrest warrant was obtained on Thursday charging Andrew E. McGee, 30, of Geneseo, with these incidents.

The investigation took a year to conduct with the assistance of the

Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Kewanee Police Department.

At approximately 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, officers executed the arrested warrant on McGee at his home. According to officers, McGee resisted officers’ attempt to serve the arrest warrant.

Officers say they gained entry into his home where McGee continued to resist officers’ efforts until he was secured in a patrol vehicle.

McGee is being held in the Henry County Jail on the warrants alleged in the arrest warrant, as well additional charges.

Here are McGee’s charges shared by the Geneseo Police Department:

43 Counts- Harassment through electronic communication

4 Counts – Cyber Stalking

4 Counts - Hate Crimes

1 Count – Resisting a Peace Officer

1 Count- Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer

McGee’s bond was set at $150,000 for the warrant. A bond amount for resisting a peace officer and aggravated battery to a peace officer will be set at his next court appearance.

