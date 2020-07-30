Illinois health officials report announce 1,772 new COVID-19 cases, 18 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,772 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 18 additional confirmed deaths.

- Champaign County: 1 female 90s

- Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s

- DeKalb County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 80s

- Kane County: 1 female 70s

- Kankakee County: 1 male 60s

- Lake County:1 male 80s

- Macon County: 1 male 50s

- Madison County: 1 male 60s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 80s

IDPH is reporting a total of 176,896 cases, including 7,478 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 41,134 tests for a total of 2,649,786.

Health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 23 –July 29 is 3.8%.

As of Wednesday night, 1,452 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 353 patients were in the ICU and 149 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

