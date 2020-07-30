Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds releases additional guidance on ‘Return to Learn’ plan

(KWQC) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday announced additional guidance for Iowa schools amid the coronavirus pandemic for the 2020-2021 school year.

Earlier this month, Reynolds announced that 50% of learning would have to be in the classroom.

That guidance includes what to do if a student or staff member tests positive for the virus; if there is substantial spread in a classroom; and processes for temporarily moving classrooms or building to online learning.

“Back to school doesn’t mean back to normal,” Reynolds said during a media briefing. “There will be enhanced hygiene protocols, social distinct distancing mitigation hazard measures in classrooms and other places, and online education will continue to play a role in educating Iowa kids.”

Reynolds said the department of education will be sending out a survey to school districts across the state to find out what their needs are for PPE and added the state will supply an initial 30-day supply of PPE and will continue to work with districts as they move forward.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.