Iowa officials report 648 new coronavirus cases, 15 deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 648 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on July 30, the state’s data shows a total of 43,844 COVID-19 cases and 854 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported since the pandemic began.

A total of 469,606 COVID-19 tests have been conducted since the pandemic began.

Scott County health officials say the county now has a total of 1,527 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

