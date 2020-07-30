July Summary (First Alert Weather Lab 07-30-2020)

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Well it sure felt hot out this month! Let’s take a look back at how July ranked.

First, let’s talk about the average highs. From the start of the month to the 25th, we saw the peak average high temperature at 86 degrees. On Sunday, July 26th and through the rest of the month it’s now 85 degrees. This is a big step for us because it shows that the Quad Cities could be on the way to cooling off! In fact, the forecast for the last two days will have below average high temperatures.

A look at the high temperatures for July in the Quad Cities. (KWQC)

By the end of the month there will be 18 days where the afternoons were above the mid 80s. For July in the Quad Cities, we average roughly 9 days with highs in the 90s. This July, we’ve seen 13! For the year the Quad Cities has seen 17 days with 90s, with 4 of those in June.

If you’ve been sick of the hot temperatures, you’ll be excited to hear cooler air is sticking around! Looking at the temperature outlook for August 3rd through 7th there is a 40%-50% probability of below average temperatures. We’re keeping a trend for highs in the low 80s through the weekend and upper 70s by the start of the next work week! It may be a good time to start giving the A/C a break with lows reaching the upper 50s to low 60s.

There is a good chance that temperatures will be cooler to start off August in the Quad Cities. (KWQC)

