Magnitude 4.2 earthquake shakes Southern California

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake shook Southern California on Thursday morning.
A magnitude 4.2 earthquake shook Southern California on Thursday morning.(Source: Gray News)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A magnitude 4.2 earthquake centered in the Los Angeles area shook Southern California on Thursday morning.

The quake happened around 4:30 a.m. near Pacoima, news outlets reported, citing the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake, which was felt across the San Fernando Valley, was followed by an aftershock of magnitude 3.3.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

