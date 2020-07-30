Moline Township awarded over $45,000 to help families with rent, mortgage

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Township announced it has been awarded over $45,370 through CARES Act funding during a press conference on Wednesday.

Supervisor Don Johnston said the funds will help with rent and mortgage assistance and will be distributed throughout Rock Island County’s 18 township offices.

“I can’t give you the exact number of people we’ve helped, I think every year we average between 40 and 50 families,” Johnston said. “This year we have more money than we normally get.”

Johnston said anyone interested in applying for money from the grant to help with rent or mortgage assistance can go to their respective office in their township.

