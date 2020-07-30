Advertisement

Portion of 31st Avenue in Rock Island to close Friday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Beginning Friday, 31st Avenue between 30th and 34th streets in Rock Island will be closed to thru traffic for culvert repairs.

City officials say that due to the depth of the culvert and location of the necessary repairs, the road closure is necessary for the safety of the crews performing the repair as well as the motoring public.  

 Pending favorable weather, the area should be reopened to traffic on Aug. 24, according to city officials.

 Travel delays can be expected at or near this location.  City officials ask motorists to follow all posted signs for detour directions when needed and watch for trucks entering and leaving the area.

 Motorists also are encouraged to use Blackhawk Road via 30th and 38th streets to detour the work.

