Pritzker on COVID-19 in Peoria: ‘We need to see real change’

PEORIA, Ill. (KWQC) -

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker visited the Peoria County Health Department Thursday to address concerns regarding COVID-19. The county is among four that state health officials last week said had reached a “warning level” for their coronavirus metrics, with two or more COVID-19 risk indicators.

Pritzker said things are “moving backwards” and there needs to be “real change” in Peoria County. If the region has four more days of people getting sicker and more needing hospital admissions, bars will be ordered to close again and that there would be more restrictions on restaurant services, the Governor said.

The current 7-day statewide rolling positivity rate is 3.8 percent. In Region 2, which includes Peoria County, the rate is 4.3 percent. There have been seven days straight of increases and three days of increases in hospital admissions.

Most of the increase in case counts can be tied to the 29 and under age group, according the the governor.

The governor urged people to wear masks, respect social distancing, santitize, and cooperate with contact tracers if you get a call from a local health department.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.