Advertisement

Public invited to discuss policing reforms at Davenport Civil Rights Commission meeting

Credit: Derek Seifert / U.S. Air Force
Credit: Derek Seifert / U.S. Air Force(KKTV)
By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Mayor Mike Matson is inviting the public to join the Davenport Civil Rights Commission meeting regarding policing reforms on Saturday, August 1.

The meeting will take place at Davenport City Hall at 10 a.m. located at 226 W. 4th Street. Those who attend in person are asked to wear masks and socially distance.

The meeting will also be held over Zoom at the same time. Here is the Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEqfuypqjwoHtL5wHXXX5tQbmb9Mvy1SV7W

The Davenport Union of Professional Police released a statement about the meeting, which you can read below.

“The Davenport Union of Professional Police would first like to thank the citizens of the City of Davenport for their continued support throughout this tumultuous time. The members of the Davenport Union of Professional Police are working daily to control acts of violence to the likes of which we have never seen before. Our members are well educated, well trained, and the most professional police officers in the country. However, the negative and false statements being produced by certain officials is deafening to our members.

The false narrative surrounding policing must stop being perpetuated by the opinion of spiteful individuals and must be instead evaluated by facts. The Union of Professional Police completely refutes recent statements made by the Davenport Civil Rights Commission stating that there is a “culture” of mistreating minorities by our members. This is completely inaccurate and false, and again not backed by anything more than opinion.

Our members would be open to a fair and factual conversation on police reform. However, for the Davenport Civil Rights Commission Director Latrice Lacey to be attempting to reform our profession without seeking input from any of our members is problematic. The Union of Professional Police does not feel as if Director Lacey can render a fair and unbiased report herself due to her previous negative interactions with the Davenport Police Department and her most recent criminal proceeding.”

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

QC Covid-19 Coalition launches #TogetherQC campaign

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Members of the QC COVID-19 Coalition held a virtual press conference on Thursday afternoon, July 30, to announce the launch of a new campaign, #TogetherQC.

News

Illinois health officials report announce 1,772 new COVID-19 cases, 18 additional deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
IDPH is reporting a total of 176,896 cases, including 7,478 deaths.

News

Iowa officials report 648 new coronavirus cases, 15 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The state’s data shows a total of 43,844 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the pandemic began.

News

Rock Island County health officials report 49 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Health officials say there has been a total of 1,550 cases in the county.

Latest News

Iowa News

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds releases additional guidance on ‘Return to Learn’ plan

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday announced additional guidance for Iowa schools amid the coronavirus pandemic for the 2020-2021 school year.

News

Pritzker on COVID-19 in Peoria: ‘We need to see real change’

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Pritzker said things are “moving backwards” and there needs to be “real change” in Peoria County. If there are four more days of people getting sicker and needing hospital beds, bars will close and other rollback restrictions would be put in place.

News

University of Iowa releases external review of football program culture

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
The inquiry concluded that there was racial bias and bullying in the Iowa football program and that Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz should take 'action steps' to fix problems.

News

Requests for 100 percent online learning due Aug. 6 in Davenport School District

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
Parents and guardians in the Davenport Community School District have until Aug. 6 to submit a request for their students to engage in 100 percent virtual online learning for at least the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year.

Local

Portion of 31st Avenue in Rock Island to close Friday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Beginning Friday, 31st Avenue between 30th and 34th streets in Rock Island will be closed to thru traffic for culvert repairs.

Local

Rock Island County Clerk: Vote-by-mail applications from other sources causing confusion

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney said vote-by-mail applications sent out from other sources outside the county have caused some confusion.