QC Covid-19 Coalition launches #TogetherQC campaign

QC Covid-19 Coalition campaign to Mask Up QC.
QC Covid-19 Coalition campaign to Mask Up QC.(QC COVID-19 Coalition)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Members of the QC COVID-19 Coalition held a virtual press conference on Thursday afternoon, July 30, to announce the launch of a new campaign, #TogetherQC. 

Organizers say the campaign is designed to encourage people to continue to be diligent about wearing masks, practicing social distancing and good personal hygiene. The campaign is in response to the COVID-19 numbers that are on the rise in the Quad Cities area. 

At the start of the virtual meeting, Nita Ludwig, Administrator, Rock Island County Health Department reported the latest numbers for Rock Island County which included 49 new cases of COVID-19, the highest number of new cases reported in the county so far during the pandemic. This number includes 21 new cases being reported from long term care facility, St Anthony’s Care Center in Rock Island, Ill. 

Ludwig says the death total remains at thirty for the county and there are thirteen people hospitalized. 

Edward Rivers, Director, Scott County Health Department reported the total cases in Scott County as 1,527. He says the death total remains at 11 for the county. 

Dave Herrell, President and CEO of Visit Quad Cities says the new campaign isn’t a new message from the coalition. He says they’ve been sharing the message for a long time, but they feel it is time to stress the importance. Herrell also mentioned how tourism is important to our community, but stressed how important it is that we are doing it in a responsive way. 

Paul Rumler, President and CEO, Quad Cities Chamber commented on how important it is that local business work with their employees to help share the message. 

TV6 asked Rumler about how businesses are handling childcare with schools about to open with eLearning and blended in-school learning. He says it’s a time of great uncertainty. Most business are waiting for school districts to make their decisions. He says many businesses continue to offer flexible work environments or allow employees to work remotely. He also said some businesses offer child care on site, but not many are able to do this. 

To find more information on the QC COVID-19 Coalition, you can go to their website at https://togetherqc.com/

