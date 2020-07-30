Rock Island County health officials report 49 new COVID-19 cases

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department announced 49 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Health officials say this is the highest number of COVID-19 cases reported in Rock Island County over a 24-hour period.

According to the Rock Island Health Department news release, there have been a total of 1,550 cases in the county.

Health officials say 13 patients are being hospitalized.

The number of deaths stands at 30.

The new cases are:

· A man in his 90s who is isolating at home

· Two men in their 70s who are isolating at home

· Seven men in their 60s who are isolating at home

· Three men in their 50s who are isolating at home

· Four men in their 40s who are isolating at home

· A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

· A boy in his teens who is isolating at home

· Five women in their 80s who are isolating at home

· Six women in their 70s who are isolating at home

· Four women in their 60s who are isolating at home

· Three women in their 50s who are isolating at home

· Six women in their 40s who are isolating at home

· Two women in their 30s who are isolating at home

· Two women in their 20s who are isolating at home

· A woman in her teens who is isolating at home

· A girl in her teens who is isolating at home

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

