Rock Island-Milan School District discusses Return to Learn plan with parents

The Rock Island-Milan School District discussed its Return to Learn plan with parents during a virtual forum.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island-Milan School District held a virtual community forum on Wednesday to address parents’ questions about its Return to Learn plan.

The school district will begin the 2020-2021 school year with full remote learning.

Students will begin learning remotely on August 6. 

The school district said it plans on having staff and students transition to a blended (hybrid) learning plan on September 8. Everyone will be required to wear face masks.

Parents have the option to opt out of blended learning and have their kids learn fully remotely. 

Here is the blended learning schedule, which is pending city-wide health concerns:

Schedule A

Students with the last names that start with A-L will report to school on Mondays and Tuesdays. Students will stay home for Remote Learning on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

Schedule B

Students with the last names that start with M-Z will report to school on Thursdays and Fridays. Students will stay home for Remote Learning on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

All students in the Blended Learning format will participate in district-wide Remote Learning days (Wednesday). On each Wednesday, all students will have at least one live lesson from teachers, that is done remotely, and have the opportunity to ask questions, seek clarification, etc.

Superintendent Dr. Regional Lawrence said this plan is subjected to change based on information that comes in from the state. 

“Please be flexible and know we are here to support you,” he said.

The Rock Island-Milan School District has more information about the Return to Learn plan on its website, including a list of answers to questions frequently asked by parents. 

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

