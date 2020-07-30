Time For A NEW Normal

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - When us weathertypes talk of an “average” or “normal” high temperature, low temperature, rainfall or snowfall amount for any given day, what we are talking about is a value based on the previous 30 years of data. These values are recalculated every 10 years for locations of record, such as the Quad Cities (Moline and Davenport), Dubuque, and Burlington. These are referred to as “first order” weather stations because they are professionally maintained and calibrated by either the National Weather Service or the FAA. So, after 2020, the NWS will look at the previous 30 years of data for first order weather stations, including the fore mentioned ones here in the QCA, to come up with the next decade worth of average high temps for a given day, etc. The highest official average high temp in the Quad Cities is 86° (85.5° to 86.2°) from June 30th through July 25th. Will that change? Well, based on the increasing heat of the last few years either the highest average high temp could get higher, last longer, or both. Then, again, if things cool off at some point the reverse could occur and in a future decade that average high, or low, rain or snowfall amount could go down. It’s one of those things that truly only time will tell!

