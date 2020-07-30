Advertisement

Time For A NEW Normal

The calculation of climate “averages”
almanac
almanac(em)
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - When us weathertypes talk of an “average” or “normal” high temperature, low temperature, rainfall or snowfall amount for any given day, what we are talking about is a value based on the previous 30 years of data. These values are recalculated every 10 years for locations of record, such as the Quad Cities (Moline and Davenport), Dubuque, and Burlington. These are referred to as “first order” weather stations because they are professionally maintained and calibrated by either the National Weather Service or the FAA. So, after 2020, the NWS will look at the previous 30 years of data for first order weather stations, including the fore mentioned ones here in the QCA, to come up with the next decade worth of average high temps for a given day, etc. The highest official average high temp in the Quad Cities is 86° (85.5° to 86.2°) from June 30th through July 25th. Will that change? Well, based on the increasing heat of the last few years either the highest average high temp could get higher, last longer, or both. Then, again, if things cool off at some point the reverse could occur and in a future decade that average high, or low, rain or snowfall amount could go down. It’s one of those things that truly only time will tell!

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Homeowners of Viola house explosion

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Rock Island-Milan School District discusses Return to Learn plan with parents

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The school district will begin the 2020-2021 school year with full remote learning.

News

Hispanic Heritage Month events cancelled; new fundraiser created

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
LULAC, the League of Latin American Citizens, is hosting a fundraising event in order to create more scholarships for local students.

VOD Recordings

LULAC'S new scholarship event

Updated: 2 hours ago
LULAC, the League of Latin American Citizens, is hosting a fundraising event in order to create more scholarships for local students.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

LULAC's fundraising event

Updated: 2 hours ago
LULAC, the League of Latin American Citizens, is hosting a fundraising event in order to create more scholarships for local students.

News

36,000 Iowans sign petition asking Gov. Reynolds to reverse proclamation for in-person school

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
The Iowa State Education Association has collected 36,000 petition signatures from concerned Iowans asking Gov. Reynolds to rescind her Return-To-Learn proclamation and issue another that puts the safety of teachers, students, and families first.

News

Home destroyed in early morning explosion Wednesday in Viola

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

New safety measures, requirements at QC International Airport

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Quad City International Airport is launching the #WeGoQC campaign.

News

Pleasant Valley School District shares updated Return to Learn plan

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The school district plans to offer the hybrid plan.

News

Galesburg man arrested for possession of child pornography

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
An investigation was led by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.