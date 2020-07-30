Advertisement

University of Iowa releases external review of football program culture

Inquiry concluded that there was racial bias
University of Iowa pauses 2020 football ticket sales.
University of Iowa pauses 2020 football ticket sales.(KCRG)
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) -

The University of Iowa has released the independent external review titled, “Football Program Culture” conducted by Husch Blackwell, a law firm based out of Kansas City, Missouri.

An external review of the Iowa football program concluded that it ‘perpetuated racial or cultural biases and diminished the value of cultural diversity’, according to the 28-page report. A total of 111 people were interviewed including 45 current players, 29 former members, and 36 current and former employees to establish the scope of experience each had while on the team. The report came after multiple players voiced frustrations over unequal treatment of black players compared to white teammates.

A press conference to address this report is scheduled for 1:00 Thursday afternoon with UI Director of Athletics Gary Barta and Head Coach Kirk Ferentz.

The full report can be read here.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Requests for 100 percent online learning due Aug. 6 in Davenport School District

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Parents and guardians in the Davenport Community School District have until Aug. 6 to submit a request for their students to engage in 100 percent virtual online learning for at least the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year.

Local

Portion of 31st Avenue in Rock Island to close Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Beginning Friday, 31st Avenue between 30th and 34th streets in Rock Island will be closed to thru traffic for culvert repairs.

Local

Rock Island County Clerk: Vote-by-mail applications from other sources causing confusion

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney said vote-by-mail applications sent out from other sources outside the county have caused some confusion.

News

Illinois health officials announce 1,393 new COVID-19 cases, 18 additional deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 1,393 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 18 additional confirmed deaths.

Latest News

Iowa News

Iowa Ed Department to rule on in-person school appeals

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Iowa Department of Education says it will rule next week on appeals filed by at least districts opposed to fully opening schools to in-person classes when the new school year begins in the coming weeks.

Education

Requests for 100 percent online learning due Aug. 6 in Davenport School District

Updated: 5 hours ago
Parents and guardians in the Davenport Community School District have until Aug. 6 to submit a request for their students to engage in 100 percent virtual online learning for at least the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year.

News

36,000 Iowans sign petition asking Gov. Reynolds to reverse proclamation for in-person school

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Rock Island-Milan School District discusses Return to Learn plan with parents

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Pleasant Valley School District shares updated Return to Learn plan

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Moline Township awarded over $45,000 to help families with rent, mortgage

Updated: 13 hours ago
Moline Township has been awarded over $45,000 to help families with rent and mortgage.