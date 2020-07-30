University of Iowa releases external review of football program culture

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) -

The University of Iowa has released the independent external review titled, “Football Program Culture” conducted by Husch Blackwell, a law firm based out of Kansas City, Missouri.

An external review of the Iowa football program concluded that it ‘perpetuated racial or cultural biases and diminished the value of cultural diversity’, according to the 28-page report. A total of 111 people were interviewed including 45 current players, 29 former members, and 36 current and former employees to establish the scope of experience each had while on the team. The report came after multiple players voiced frustrations over unequal treatment of black players compared to white teammates.

A press conference to address this report is scheduled for 1:00 Thursday afternoon with UI Director of Athletics Gary Barta and Head Coach Kirk Ferentz.

The full report can be read here.

