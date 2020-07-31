Advertisement

August’s full moon rises Sunday night

It's called the sturgeon moon
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The August full moon has a fishy name.

On Monday, the sturgeon moon reaches its peak just before noon at 11:59 a.m. Eastern.

The moon will look full both Sunday and Monday nights.

“August’s full moon was traditionally called the Sturgeon Moon because the giant sturgeon of the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain were most readily caught during this part of summer,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

It also goes by a few other names depending on what part of the country you live in, including the full green corn moon, wheat cut moon, blueberry moon and moon when all things ripen.

Viewing conditions for the full moon will depend on the weather and skies in your area.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Court overturns Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence

Updated: moments ago
The April 15, 2013, attack killed three people and injured more than 260 others.

News

Iowa officials report 631 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Health officials say 5,892 tests have been conducted over the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus

Fauci discusses hydroxychloroquine at House hearing

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci discussed hydroxychloroquine at a House hearing Friday.

National

Florida teen charged in massive Twitter hack, Bitcoin theft

Updated: 20 minutes ago
A Florida teen hacked the Twitter accounts of prominent politicians, celebrities and technology moguls to scam people around globe out of more than $100,000 in Bitcoin, authorities said Friday.

News

Rock Island County health officials report 1 new COVID-19 death, 25 additional cases

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
The health department says 12 patients are being hospitalized.

Latest News

National

Portland protest scene relatively calm after US drawdown

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS
The scene outside the federal courthouse that started with yet another demonstration Thursday night stood in sharp contrast to the two weeks of violent clashes between the protesters and the agents sent by President Donald Trump to quell the unrest in Oregon's largest city.

National

Association of Zoos and Aquariums Asks for Help from Congress

Updated: 46 minutes ago

National

‘Midnight Express,’ ‘Evita’ director Alan Parker dies at 76

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By JILL LAWLESS
A Briton who became a Hollywood heavyweight, Parker also directed "Fame," "The Commitments and "Mississippi Burning." Together his movies won 10 Academy Awards and 19 British Academy Film Awards.

National

With time extension stalled, Census speeds up count schedule

Updated: 1 hour ago
Census experts and civil rights activists worry the sped-up deadline could affect the thoroughness of the count.

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

Coronavirus

Fauci: US virus response compared to Europe, Asia

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci compared the initial coronavirus responses between Asia, Europe and the U.S.