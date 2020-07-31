Advertisement

Boys & Girls Clubs host golf ball drop to raise funds for after school programs

By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley hosted a Golf Ball Drop on Thursday.

Each ball was assigned a unique number associated with the donor's name. 

The Moline Fire Department helped out with the competition. Golf balls were dropped from its fire truck from 100 feet high. The closet balls to the pin won.

The grand prize was $5,000. Other prizes included a Short Hills Country Club package, Yeti cooler, Xbox, Starbucks gift cards, stainless steel tumblers, amazon gift card, Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card and Finn’s gift cards.

This event helped replace funds that would have been raised during the 2020 Golf Invitational, which was canceled due to COVID-19. The event typically raises $300,000 for the clubs.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley has four locations in the Quad Cities. It offers after school and summer programs to more than 700 kids each year.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Boys & Girls Clubs host golf ball drop to raise funds for after school programs

Updated: 24 minutes ago

News

Moline Foundation, Moline Public Library to host job search workshops

Updated: 39 minutes ago

News

Moline Foundation, Moline Public Library to host job search workshops

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The first workshop will be held on August 5 and they will run through September 9.

News

Pritzker on COVID-19 in Peoria: ‘We need to see real change’

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Illinois health officials report announce 1,772 new COVID-19 cases, 18 additional deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Iowa officials report 648 new coronavirus cases, 15 deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds releases additional guidance on ‘Return to Learn’ plan

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

University of Iowa releases external review of football program culture

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

The Name Game

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
A look at how Hurricanes are named and who names them.

News

Davenport police say ‘Quad Cities Taco Festival’ appears to be fake

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police say they've received multiple inquiries about an unconfirmed taco festival.