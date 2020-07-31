Boys & Girls Clubs host golf ball drop to raise funds for after school programs

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley hosted a Golf Ball Drop on Thursday.

Each ball was assigned a unique number associated with the donor's name.

The Moline Fire Department helped out with the competition. Golf balls were dropped from its fire truck from 100 feet high. The closet balls to the pin won.

The grand prize was $5,000. Other prizes included a Short Hills Country Club package, Yeti cooler, Xbox, Starbucks gift cards, stainless steel tumblers, amazon gift card, Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card and Finn’s gift cards.

This event helped replace funds that would have been raised during the 2020 Golf Invitational, which was canceled due to COVID-19. The event typically raises $300,000 for the clubs.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley has four locations in the Quad Cities. It offers after school and summer programs to more than 700 kids each year.

