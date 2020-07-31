Davenport community rallies to help find Breasia Terrell

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Friday, July 31 marks three weeks since Breasia Terrell went missing. The community though is still rallying behind her and doing everything they can to help bring her home, "it's just been unreal," says Debra Stevenson, who works as Davenport's Student Achievement and Engagement Specialist.

Stevenson worked with Breasia Terrell when Terrell was in either first or second grade: "it was already upsetting, but then when I realized she was a part of my program, a program that I created... I mean that just really hit hard with me. And that's why I went and, and did what I did, you know, for the family. And then from that, it just turned into a community effort." She bought supplies for Breasia's family and the search efforts, as a part of the Davenport School District.

Since then, Stevenson says they've collected over a dozen cases of water bottles, Gatorade, with different kinds of snacks, and hand sanitizers. She says "I just started getting phone calls and messages saying you know how can we help? Is there anything we can do? And I mean, it was just the entire Quad Cities." Stevenson asks the public to continue donating, adding "no donation is too small."

Stevenson shares she has kept in constant contact with Breasia's mom who wants us to know, "her baby girl is so full of life and that the focus should always remain on Breasia... and she said that no one just disappears. No one just disappears into thin air."

T-shirts and masks with Breasia on them are being sold, $15, and $10 respectively. Stevenson says if you're interested in buying one, you can contact her at 309-269-7368. She and Breasia's mom believe the exposure may help get someone's attention.

Family Resources is working with Davenport Police and School District to get donations to help in the search for Breasia. They say they're currently in need of gas cards and PPE, masks in particular.

If you'd like to donate, you can drop them off at Davenport's Administration building at 1702 North Main Street next Tuesday morning and the rest of the week.

Family Resources is also offering counseling in case parents need help starting the conversation with their kids. "We know that this particular case is affecting everyone in our community, not just the specific family. And while everyone has been amazing at trying to help, we want to make sure you want to help, that in your home, you have the tools to talk to your kids about this," shares President & CEO of Family Resources, Nicole Cisne Durbin. Their hotline is available 24/7. You can call 866-921-3354.

Davenport Police say they are still actively investigating the case. If you have any information on Breasia’s disappearance, you’re urged to call the police.

