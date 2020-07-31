Davenport police presence near 12th, Perry Street

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There is a police presence near 12th Street and Perry Street in Davenport.

The area is blocked off and TV6 is working to find out why.

Davenport police also say shots were fired in the area of 9th Street and Washington Street, where there is property damage. It’s not confirmed if these two incidents are connected.

