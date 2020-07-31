Advertisement

Davenport police presence near 12th, Perry Street

There is a police presence near 12th Street and Perry Street in Davenport.
(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There is a police presence near 12th Street and Perry Street in Davenport.

The area is blocked off and TV6 is working to find out why.

Davenport police also say shots were fired in the area of 9th Street and Washington Street, where there is property damage. It’s not confirmed if these two incidents are connected.

12 th and Perry blocked off by police

Posted by KWQC TV6 News on Friday, July 31, 2020

This is a developing story.

