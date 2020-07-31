Illinois officials report 1,941 new coronavirus cases, 21 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) – The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 1,941 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 21 additional confirmed deaths.

The deaths include:

Cook County: One female (40s), one male (50s), three females (60s), one female (70s), two males (70s), one female (80s), two males (80s), three males (90s)

DeKalb County: One female (80s)

DuPage County: One male (70s)

Kane County: One male (40s), one female (70s)

Kendall County: One female (50s)

St. Clair County: One female (80s)

Will County: One female (90s)

As of Friday, IDPH is reporting a total of 178,837 cases and 7,495 deaths in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Over the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 49,782 specimens for a total of 2,699,568. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from July 24 –July 30 is 3.9%.

As of Thursday night, 1,369 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with the coronavirus. Of those, 346 patients were in the ICU and 148 patients with coronavirus were on ventilators.

