Iowa officials report 631 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 631 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on July 31, the state’s data showed a total of 44,475 COVID-19 cases and 865 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

Health officials say 5,892 tests have been conducted over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 474,498 since the pandemic began.

According to the health department, there are 225 patients being hospitalized with COVID-19, with 31 being admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, health officials say 71 are in the ICU and 29 are on ventilators.

