Moline Foundation, Moline Public Library to host job search workshops

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Foundation and the Moline Public Library are collaborating on job search workshops.

There will be six workshops to help those who are unemployed.

The workshops will be kept to 15 people to ensure questions can be answered during the 30-minute session and 15-minute Q&A period.

The first workshop will be held on August 5 and they will run through September 9.

Click here to sign up.

August 5: Resume Basics

August 12: Acing an Interview

August 19: Online Applications

August 26: Connections Matter

September 2: Problem Areas for Job Searchers

September 9: Social Media Considerations for Job Seekers

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.