Advertisement

Moline Foundation, Moline Public Library to host job search workshops

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Foundation and the Moline Public Library are collaborating on job search workshops.

There will be six workshops to help those who are unemployed.

The workshops will be kept to 15 people to ensure questions can be answered during the 30-minute session and 15-minute Q&A period.

The first workshop will be held on August 5 and they will run through September 9.

Click here to sign up.

  • August 5: Resume Basics
  • August 12: Acing an Interview
  • August 19: Online Applications
  • August 26: Connections Matter
  • September 2: Problem Areas for Job Searchers
  • September 9: Social Media Considerations for Job Seekers

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Boys & Girls Clubs host golf ball drop to raise funds for after school programs

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
This event helped replace funds that would have been raised during the 2020 Golf Invitational.

News

Boys & Girls Clubs host golf ball drop to raise funds for after school programs

Updated: 26 minutes ago

News

Moline Foundation, Moline Public Library to host job search workshops

Updated: 41 minutes ago

News

Pritzker on COVID-19 in Peoria: ‘We need to see real change’

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Illinois health officials report announce 1,772 new COVID-19 cases, 18 additional deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Iowa officials report 648 new coronavirus cases, 15 deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds releases additional guidance on ‘Return to Learn’ plan

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

University of Iowa releases external review of football program culture

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

The Name Game

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
A look at how Hurricanes are named and who names them.

News

Davenport police say ‘Quad Cities Taco Festival’ appears to be fake

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police say they've received multiple inquiries about an unconfirmed taco festival.