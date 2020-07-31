Advertisement

Moline man pleads guilty in shooting that injured two

Rock Island County Circuit Court records show Terril S. Jenkins, 25, pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony punishable by six to 30 years in prison.
Rock Island County Circuit Court records show Terril S. Jenkins, 25, pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony punishable by six to 30 years in prison.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Moline man charged in connection with a shooting that left two people injured in March 2019 has pleaded guilty.

Rock Island County Circuit Court records show Terril S. Jenkins, 25, pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony punishable by six to 30 years in prison.

He must serve 85 percent of the sentence he is given when he is sentenced Sept. 9, court records show.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed additional charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

He remains in the Rock Island County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.

Moline police were dispatched at 9:32 p.m. March 25, 2019, to the 2500 block of 6th Avenue after multiple callers reported hearing gunfire.

Officers located a 19-year-old East Moline man suffering from multiple gunshots wounds and a second 19-year-old East Moline man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police.

The first man was transported by Moline Fire to UnityPoint-Trinity Rock Island, where he underwent surgery.

The second man was transported by Rock Island Arsenal Fire/EMS to Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, for a wound to an upper extremity and was released from the hospital.

Police have said the initial investigation showed that the men were the only occupants in an eastbound car when an unknown vehicle drove next to them and began shooting.

Police have said they believe the shooting was done in retaliation for the death of 22-year-old Corey Harrell Jr., who was fatally shot on Oct. 31, 2018.

No arrests have been made in Harrell’s death as of Friday.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci to tell House panel ‘unclear’ how long pandemic lasts

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

Iowa News

Iowa stepping up enforcement of social distancing requirements for restaurants, bars

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Iowa officials on Thursday said they are stepping up enforcement of social distancing and hygiene requirements at bars, restaurants, and other food establishments.

News

Rock Island County Clerk: Vote-by-mail applications from other sources causing confusion

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Davenport police say “Quad City Taco Festival” appears to be fake

Updated: 9 hours ago

Latest News

News

Geneseo man charged with 43 counts of harassment through electronic communication

Updated: 9 hours ago
Andrew E. McGee, 30, of Geneseo, has been arrested with multiple charges.

News

Public invited to discuss policing reforms at Davenport Civil Rights Commission meeting

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Rock Island County health officials report 49 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Boys & Girls Clubs host golf ball drop to raise funds for after school programs

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
This event helped replace funds that would have been raised during the 2020 Golf Invitational.

News

Boys & Girls Clubs host golf ball drop to raise funds for after school programs

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Moline Foundation, Moline Public Library to host job search workshops

Updated: 11 hours ago