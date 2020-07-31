Advertisement

Partly cloudy skies Friday

Cool & Less Humid Into The Weekend.
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:07 AM CDT
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Today it will be partly cloudy and we’ll feel the drop in humidity. Highs will keep in the low 80s through the weekend and the mornings will be cooler too with lows in the low 60s. The next better chance for rain will occur Sunday afternoon and run through Monday, and no severe weather is expected. August is going to start cooler with the work week having highs in the upper 70s! The humidity is going to keep at bay during this time as well.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY & PLEASANT. HIGH: 82. WIND: N/NE 5-15

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. A FEW EVENING SHOWERS. LOW: 62°. WIND: NE 5-15

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & PLEASANT. HIGH: 83°

