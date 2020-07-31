Police arrest Clinton man for attempted murder

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton Police Department arrested a man for attempted murder.

At approximately 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, Clinton police were called to the Chancy Fire Station after a 46-year-old man with gunshot wounds arrived there in a vehicle.

The victim had wounds to his left arm and torso and was transported to Iowa City with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation led them to 2564 Sabula Avenue where the shooting took place. Police arrested Karlyn Kurtus Kalina, 34, of Clinton for attempted murder.

Kalina is being held in the Clinton County Jail on a $100,000 cash only bond.

