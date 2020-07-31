Advertisement

Rock Island County health officials report 1 new COVID-19 death, 25 additional cases

Rock Island County Health Department.
Rock Island County Health Department.(KWQC)
By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Another death has been reported in Rock Island County as a result of COVID-19, health officials announced on Friday.

The Rock Island County Health Department says the man was in his 90s. 

The total number of deaths now stands at 31.

Health officials also reported an additional 25 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 1,575.

The health department says 12 patients are being hospitalized.

The new cases are:

·         A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

·         A boy in his teens who is isolating at home

·         A boy younger than 10 who is isolating at home

·         A boy younger than 10 who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

No more information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iowa officials report 631 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Health officials say 5,892 tests have been conducted over the last 24 hours.

National

Association of Zoos and Aquariums Asks for Help from Congress

Updated: 46 minutes ago

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

Illinois News

Illinois officials report 1,941 new coronavirus cases, 21 deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 1,941 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 21 additional confirmed deaths.

Latest News

Illinois News

Illinois officials: Jo Daviess, 10 other counties at ‘warning level’ for coronavirus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Jo Daviess County is among 11 counties Illinois officials consider to be at a “warning level” for the coronavirus.

Crime

Moline man pleads guilty in shooting that injured two

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A Moline man charged in connection with a shooting that left two people injured in March 2019 has pleaded guilty.

Iowa News

Iowa stepping up enforcement of social distancing requirements for restaurants, bars

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Iowa officials on Thursday said they are stepping up enforcement of social distancing and hygiene requirements at bars, restaurants, and other food establishments.

News

Rock Island County Clerk: Vote-by-mail applications from other sources causing confusion

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Davenport police say “Quad City Taco Festival” appears to be fake

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Geneseo man charged with 43 counts of harassment through electronic communication

Updated: 16 hours ago
Andrew E. McGee, 30, of Geneseo, has been arrested with multiple charges.