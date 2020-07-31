Rock Island County health officials report 1 new COVID-19 death, 25 additional cases

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Another death has been reported in Rock Island County as a result of COVID-19, health officials announced on Friday.

The Rock Island County Health Department says the man was in his 90s.

The total number of deaths now stands at 31.

Health officials also reported an additional 25 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 1,575.

The health department says 12 patients are being hospitalized.

The new cases are:

· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

· A boy in his teens who is isolating at home

· A boy younger than 10 who is isolating at home

· A boy younger than 10 who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

No more information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

