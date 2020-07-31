Advertisement

The Name Game

How Hurricanes Are Named
hur track
hur track(em)
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - You’ve probably heard of the National Hurricane Center in Miami. Every time part of the United States is threatened by severe tropical weather it is the NHC that tracks and posts bulletins on the storms. Have you ever heard of the WMO? That’s the WORLD Meteorological Organization. When it comes to naming hurricanes, it’s the WMO that does the job. What goes into the naming of Hurricanes? Well, not much more than a convening of WMO office holders who decide on names at random, considering names partially representative of the region they’re naming for, and of course alternating male and female names. Hurricane names for each ocean that has them are on a 6 year rotation. This means that each list of names, which is the same for 6 years, is repeated starting each 7th year. However, with particularly deadly or costly storms the names are retired. At the annual WMO meeting those names are replaced on the list for the next time they would have come around. You can find the list of names at the NHC website. As for our current trouble maker in the Caribbean, Isaias, it’s a Hispanic name that actually means “God is my salvation”. Yes, it’s a strange name for a potentially deadly storm. If it is a deadly storm perhaps it’s a name that will inspire hope to the survivors.  

