‘We need to start seeing every single child as someone we know,’ continuing the search for Breasia Terrell

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The community continues to rally for missing 10-year-old davenport Breasia Terrell. She's been missing for three weeks now, and her teachers are preparing for her return.

Debra Stevenson who works as a Student Achievement and Engagement Specialist for Davenport Schools says there is an average of about 70 kids in the mentorship program, STARS, she created each year. One of those students was Breasia Terrell who was in either first or second grade, according to Stevenson.

And since she's gone missing, Stevenson's been trying to find ways to help.

Breasia’s pictures are hung next to Stevenson’s own grandson, who is also 10 years old. With tears in her eyes, Stevenson says, “This is what my days have been like. You know, one of the messages as a school district employee that we’re always sending out there, is that we need to start seeing every single child as someone we know.”

Stevenson says Breasia was a good student and likely joined STARS for extra friends in the school. ”It may have even been the fact that she had two brothers and just needed somebody just to come in and, you know, and talk. You know, maybe girl things just to kind of connect in that way.”

Davenport School District is trying to do everything they can to help. Stevenson says Superintendent Dr. Robert Kobylski has met with Breasia's mother and is working to make sure they're prepared for when Breasia returns, "whether it's our counselors or our social workers or if we have to go outside and get additional support, he's willing to do that and he made that really really clear."

Stevenson is also working on getting donations for Breasia's family and the search efforts. They can be dropped off at the Davenport Community School Achievement Service Center at 1702 N. Main Street.

As a reminder, Breasia is 4-feet-5-inches tall, 75 pounds, and was last seen wearing a t-shirt, shorts, and flip flops. Police urge anyone with information to call them.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.