Wisconsin man arrested in Port Byron for stolen vehicles

(MGN)
(MGN)(WSAZ)
By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORT BYRON, Ill. (KWQC) - A Wisconsin man is being held at the Rock Island County Jail after being arrested for a stolen vehicle in Port Byron, police said.

According to a news release, Morrison police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from the Express Lane in Morrison at about 6:30 a.m. on Friday, July 24.

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office found the stolen vehicle around 9:00 a.m. in Port Byron as the suspect, John A. Roll, 52, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, was attempting to steal another vehicle.

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Roll with theft of a motor vehicle.

Morrison police say they also charged Roll with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and theft. 

As part of this investigation, Morrison police say they had also recovered a stolen vehicle at Express Lane, from Wisconsin Rapids.

Morrison police were assisted by the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department and Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office in this investigation.

