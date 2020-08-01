Advertisement

Davenport Police respond to multiple shots fired Friday night

City of Beloits report shots fired
City of Beloits report shots fired(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police responded to a shooting and multiple shots fired incidents on Friday night.

At about 5:45 P.M. on Friday, Davenport Police say they responded to a report of a shooting on the 200 block of West 46th Street. They say one person was shot, suffering non-life threatening injuries.

Police then responded to a call of shots fired at 1:51 A.M on Saturday on the 6200 block of Western Avenue, where they found property damage due to shots fired.

At 2:30 A.M., Davenport PD responded to another call of shots fired at the 800 block of Oneida Avenue, where police found shell casings but say there was no property damage or victims.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Accusations fly ahead of Davenport Police Reform meeting

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Michael Tilka
The meeting is being conducted by the Davenport Civil Rights Commission

News

Moline Fire Department raising funds for Muscular Dystrophy Association

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Wisconsin man arrested in Port Byron for stolen vehicles

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Police arrest Clinton man for attempted murder

Updated: 8 hours ago
Police arrested Karlyn Kurtus Kalina, 34, of Clinton for attempted murder.

Latest News

News

Maquoketa virtual marathon raises over $6,000 for local food banks

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Volunteers presented a check worth over $6,000 to support local food banks.

News

United Way asking QC families to complete survey to assess COVID-19 economic impact

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
United Way says the survey is open to all residents of Rock Island and Scott counties.

News

Moline Fire Department raising funds for Muscular Dystrophy Association

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The Moline Fire Department’s “Fill the Boot” drive is being held virtually this year.

News

Illinois officials: Jo Daviess, 10 other counties at ‘warning level’ for coronavirus

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Rock Island County health officials report 1 new COVID-19 death, 25 additional cases

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Iowa officials report 631 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths

Updated: 12 hours ago