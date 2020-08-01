Davenport Police respond to multiple shots fired Friday night

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police responded to a shooting and multiple shots fired incidents on Friday night.

At about 5:45 P.M. on Friday, Davenport Police say they responded to a report of a shooting on the 200 block of West 46th Street. They say one person was shot, suffering non-life threatening injuries.

Police then responded to a call of shots fired at 1:51 A.M on Saturday on the 6200 block of Western Avenue, where they found property damage due to shots fired.

At 2:30 A.M., Davenport PD responded to another call of shots fired at the 800 block of Oneida Avenue, where police found shell casings but say there was no property damage or victims.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.