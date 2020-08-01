Advertisement

Illinois officials report 1,639 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths

Illinois coronavirus
Illinois coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Illinois (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 1,639 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 8 additional confirmed deaths.

The deaths include:

  • Cook County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
  • Kane County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
  • McHenry County: 1 female 70s
  • St. Clair County: 1 male 70s

As of Saturday, IDPH is reporting a total of 180,476 cases, including 7,503 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. 

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 39,809 specimens for a total of 2,739,377. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 25 –July 31 is 3.9%.

As of Friday night, 1,347 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 334 patients were in the ICU and 148 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

