Iowa officials report 461 new coronavirus cases, 7 new deaths

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 461 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on August 1, the state’s data showed a total of 44,936 positive COVID-19 cases and 872 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Health officials say 480,423 tests have been conducted in the state, and 32,805 people have recovered.

In Scott County, 36 additional cases were announced since Thursday morning, making a total of 1,563 positive cases and 12 deaths. 863 people have recovered and 23,015 have been tested.

