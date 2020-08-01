Advertisement

Local businesses react to Iowa’s social distancing enforcements

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa is stepping-up the enforcement of social distancing requirements at restaurants and bars. The state’s Alcoholic Beverages Division is hoping to limit the spread of COVID-19. If businesses selling alcohol don’t make proper accommodations and keep people six feet apart, they’ll be fined $1,000 for a first offense. Businesses that just sell food and no alcohol will be given one warning.

Local business owners like Bill Collins of Me & Billy say they're not worried about the new enforcements, "we probably don't have a lot to worry about because there are not a lot of big groups coming out. And we already abide by the six-foot social distancing rule between tables. We hold it down to smaller groups of people, but it hasn't been busy enough to where we need to try to separate people."

"People are taking it more seriously every week. We are seeing more and more mask-wearing inside our space which is great. At the beginning, we put signs on our tables that were for social distancing. People would pick them up and move them anyway. We are seeing less and less of that. But for us to do our job and police our customers at the exact same time is an extremely difficult task," shares Co-owner of Armored Gardens, Dan Bush.

Iowa has had a 10.4-percent positivity rate over the past week, which refers to the percentage of tests that come back positive. Health officials say the target is getting that number below 5 percent.      

