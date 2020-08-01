Advertisement

Lower risk fall sports back on for IESA

Illinois Elementary School Association
Illinois Elementary School Association(IESA)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Lower risk fall sports will be played at junior high schools in Illinois. Last week, the Illinois Elementary School Association cancelled the fall sports of golf, softball, baseball, and cross-country based on the information the Association had at the time of it’s July 23rd meeting. The All Sports Guidance document that was recently released from the Governor’s Office Wednesday put golf, softball, baseball, and cross-country in the “lower risk” category. Sports in that category can hold practices and interscholastic games. As a result, the IESA Board for Directors has approved a plan for the return of regular season contests in these four activities and a limited state series. Practices can begin on August 3rd and games can begin August 15th. To view the IESA’s plan for modified seasons in all remaining sports click here.

