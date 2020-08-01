Advertisement

Maquoketa virtual marathon raises over $6,000 for local food banks

Volunteers presented a check worth over $6,000 to help support local food banks.
Volunteers presented a check worth over $6,000 to help support local food banks.(Kerry Schepers)
By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) - The Maquoketa Area Marathon, which was held virtually, helped raise money to support local food banks.

On Friday, volunteers presented a check of the money raised, which was worth $6,500. The Maquoketa Community Cupboard received about $4,000 of the funds and the Lost Nation Food Bank received about $2,000.

The marathon had 403 participants, who had the chance to walk or run the virtual marathon over a two month period.

Kerry Schepers, a local financial advisor and community volunteer, led the event.

“It was at a time where we all needed something positive and a reason to bring people together for good,” Schepers said, in a news release. “Families, pets and even four residents trapped in a retirement home participated.”

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

United Way asking QC families to complete survey to assess COVID-19 economic impact

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
United Way says the survey is open to all residents of Rock Island and Scott counties.

News

Moline Fire Department raising funds for Muscular Dystrophy Association

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The Moline Fire Department’s “Fill the Boot” drive is being held virtually this year.

News

Illinois officials: Jo Daviess, 10 other counties at ‘warning level’ for coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Rock Island County health officials report 1 new COVID-19 death, 25 additional cases

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Iowa officials report 631 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Illinois officials report 1,941 new coronavirus cases, 21 deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Moline man pleads guilty in shooting that injured two

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Davenport police presence near 12th, Perry Street

Updated: 3 hours ago

Iowa News

Davenport community rallies to help find Breasia Terrell

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
Friday, July 31 marks three weeks since Breasia Terrell went missing. The community though is still rallying behind her and doing everything they can to help bring her home.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses TikTok security concerns

Updated: 4 hours ago