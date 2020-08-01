Maquoketa virtual marathon raises over $6,000 for local food banks

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) - The Maquoketa Area Marathon, which was held virtually, helped raise money to support local food banks.

On Friday, volunteers presented a check of the money raised, which was worth $6,500. The Maquoketa Community Cupboard received about $4,000 of the funds and the Lost Nation Food Bank received about $2,000.

The marathon had 403 participants, who had the chance to walk or run the virtual marathon over a two month period.

Kerry Schepers, a local financial advisor and community volunteer, led the event.

“It was at a time where we all needed something positive and a reason to bring people together for good,” Schepers said, in a news release. “Families, pets and even four residents trapped in a retirement home participated.”

