Moline Fire Department raising funds for Muscular Dystrophy Association

(KVLY)
By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Fire Department’s “Fill the Boot” drive, which raises money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, is being held virtually this year.

The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) says the COVID-19 pandemic has made an impact on in-person fundraising for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). IAFF has raised money for the association every year for 66 years through its Fill the Boot program, but this year it will look different.

“We are so thankful to IAFF and the Moline Fire Department Local 581 continuing their commitment to cure neuromuscular disease and for the flexibility to go virtual through this pandemic to protect everyone on the frontlines in our communities,” said MDA CEO and President Lynn O’Connor Vos, in a news release.

Donations collected by the Moline Fire Department will help meet the need for MDA’s Frontline COVID-19 Emergency Fund to continue services for people living with neuromuscular diseases across the country.

The Moline Fire Department has a goal of raising $4,000 this year and says you can donate here. Donates are also accepted by texting “BOOT” to 24325.

