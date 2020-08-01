Pleasant Temperatures This Weekend

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - There will be partly cloudy skies through the rest of the day with spotty showers and the clouds will stick around into the overnight hours. Temperatures will start to cool even more tomorrow from a cold front that will bring rain chances into the afternoon as well. These rain chances will continue into Monday, but no severe weather is expected. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with lows expected to reach the 50s. It will feel comfortable too!

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 63°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High: 79°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Chance for a morning shower. Low: 61°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

