Pleasant Temperatures This Weekend

Best rain chances on Sunday.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - We’ll start the weekend with sunshine and scattered clouds, along with warm temperatures in the lower to middle 80′s. A weak system could bring some spotty showers this afternoon. A cold front sweeps into the region Sunday, bringing mainly showers, along with a few thunderstorms possible. Rain chances will continue overnight into Monday, followed by a dry and pleasant period through the rest of the work week. Look for sunshine and highs in the 70′s to near 80 degrees through Friday.

TODAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. Isolated PM showers? High: 80°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild Low: 62°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and a little cooler. A chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High: 78°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

