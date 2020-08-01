Rock Island County health officials report 16 new COVID-19 cases

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) -

The Rock Island County Health Department announced 16 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

According to the Rock Island Health Department news release, there have been a total of 1,591 cases in the county.

Health officials say 9 patients are being hospitalized. The number of deaths stands at 31.

All of the new cases are isolating at home which include:

· A woman in her 60s

· A woman in her 50s

· Three women in their 40s

· Two women in their 30s

· Two women in their 20s

· Two men in their 50s

· Two men in their 40s

· A man in his 30s

· Two boys in their teens

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

