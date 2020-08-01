Advertisement

Suspects on the loose after armed robbery in Rock Island

Police lights
Police lights(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Rock Island Police responded to an armed robbery at Little Caesar’s on 18th Avenue at about 10:30 P.M. on Friday.

Police say two males, one of which was armed, entered the business, demanded money and took the employee’s cell phones. Officials say one adult and juvenile employee were battered by the suspects, the adult employee receiving minor injuries. Neither employees requested medical treatment.

Officials say the suspects fled North and have not been found yet. Police are asking for information on the suspects who were described as Black men about 20 years old, around 5′11″, wearing all black clothing and masks.

This is an ongoing story, check back for more updates.

