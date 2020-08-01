Advertisement

Two people taken to hospital after motorcycle, SUV collide

The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - According to the Davenport Police Department, police responded to a call that came in at 4:25 p.m.

There was a collision between an SUV and motorcycle at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Eastern Ave.

According to Davenport Police, two people were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known.

We will continue to update this story as soon as we learn more.

