United Way asking QC families to complete survey to assess COVID-19 economic impact

(KWQC/United Way of the Quad Cities)
(KWQC/United Way of the Quad Cities)(KWQC)
By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - United Way Quad Cities is asking the public to complete a survey, which will help determine the economic impact COVID-19 has had on local families.

United Way says it launched a 10-minute-long, 30-question survey, which is open to all residents of Rock Island and Scott counties. The survey will help inform and guide community leaders on how to best support Quad Citians in need.

“Every Quad Cities family has felt the impact of COVID-19 and even though our region is in various phases of re-opening, life remains uncertain. This survey is an opportunity to better understand the impact the pandemic has had on our residents,” said United Way President and CEO Rene Gellerman, in a news release.

United Way says those who do the survey can also enter for three $100 gift card giveaways thanks to a donation made by Target.

You can access the survey online here

Survey forms are also available at the United Way office, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at 852 Middle Road, Suite 401, Bettendorf. United Way asks you to call in advance (563) 355-4310 or email adaniels@unitedwayqc.org to arrange a pick-up time or to have a form mailed to you.

