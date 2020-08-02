Demolition of former Davenport Kraft plant delayed

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Demolition of Davenport's former Kraft plant on Rockingham Road has been slowed down.

The City of Davenport posted on Facebook saying contractors recently discovered asbestos in their building, which has slowed down their demolition.

Officials say once the asbestos is removed, exterior demolition will continue, most likely later this fall.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.