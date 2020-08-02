Advertisement

Demolition of former Davenport Kraft plant delayed

Road changes will be in effect starting on Monday, March 9 in downtown Davenport. City officials say this is part of the process for the demolition of the former Kraft Heinz facility on West 2nd Street. (KWQC/City of Davenport)
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Demolition of Davenport's former Kraft plant on Rockingham Road has been slowed down.

The City of Davenport posted on Facebook saying contractors recently discovered asbestos in their building, which has slowed down their demolition.  

Officials say once the asbestos is removed, exterior demolition will continue, most likely later this fall.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

